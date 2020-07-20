Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Sophie Hutchings, an Australian pianist and composer. She writes and performs beautiful piano pieces that feature winding arpeggios and some light string accompaniments. First we’re playing 2017’s Yonder, whose pieces do evoke faraway places and the journeys to them. Byways, from the same year, is the “sleepy sister companion” to Yonder, in Hutchings’ words. Last up is her most recent release, Scattered on the Wind, which introduces light choral vocals.

Yonder by Sophie Hutchings (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Byways by Sophie Hutchings (20m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Scattered on the Wind by Sophie Hutchings (50m, choral vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Monday.