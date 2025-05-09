Today we’re listening to Sinemis, a Turkish electronic musician. She grew up in Istanbul and moved to London in 2012. Her latest record, Farewell, is an elegy to the tens of thousands of people who died in the 2023 Turkiye-Syria earthquakes. As Shawn Reynaldo wrote, she “has channeled her feelings of rage and despair into something that’s often quite beautiful, her glowing synths and slow-brewing drones occupying a space that’s undeniably meditative, but perhaps too emotionally charged to be considered truly ambient.” We’re also playing her 2022 LP, Dua, which demonstrates similar modular dexterity.

Farewell - Sinemis (35m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Dua - Sinemis (29m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a really good weekend.