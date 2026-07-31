It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Sigha, an English electronic musician from London. He grew up playing guitar in shoegaze bands, and then a rave in a London warehouse exposed him to techno music. In the aughts he began making solo work, combining the analog texture of shoegaze with the driving template of techno. His first record, Living With Ghosts, embraced the hypnotic repetition of techno, with the wonderful intermission “Suspension” (track six). His 2017 record, Metabolism, leans into synth composition more, with the same hard-hitting drums and emphasis on texture.

Metabolism - Sigha (56m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Living With Ghosts - Sigha (67m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a brilliant weekend.