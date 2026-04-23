Today we’re listening to Shigeto, a Japanese-American producer and percussionist from Ann Arbor. He started playing drums at age five, studied jazz at the New School in New York, and taught himself music production. In the late aughts he released his first solo music under his middle name, Shigeto, a nod to his grandfather. His style blends jazz and hip-hop, mainly. No Better Time Than Now, his fourth LP from 2013, has sophisticated chord progressions and beat arrangements influenced by the likes of Flying Lotus, J Dilla, and Dabrye. We’re also playing Lineage from 2012, which skews a more broken beat.

No Better Time Than Now - Shigeto (52m, lyricless vocals on track 11)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Lineage - Shigeto (29m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Thursday.