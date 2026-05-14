Today we’re listening to Setting, an American trio from North Carolina, consisting of Nathan Bowles (keys, banjo), Jaime Fennelly (synths), and Joe Westerlund (drums). All multi-instrumentalists, they’d played in many bands before covid, when studio sessions and tours came to a halt. In 2021, the trio started playing together, fusing elements of ambient, krautrock, country, and minimalism. Setting, as the name suggests, is a band that’s very much about live presence. They’ve released several live albums, in fact, which are available on their Bandcamp page. We’re listening to their two studio albums. The self-titled one just came out a few weeks ago, a kind of bluegrass Oren Ambarchi record. Their debut LP, Shone a Rainbow Light On, came out in 2023, and is more ambient, the drums a subtler accompaniment of the zither, strings, synths, and keys.

Setting - Setting (46m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Shone a Rainbow Light On - Setting (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Thursday.