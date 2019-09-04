Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Silent Vigils, an ambient duo. Their two albums, released in 2018 and 2019, were inspired by feelings of personal and political loss. Like a good soundtrack, these albums work as background music but wield emotional power. Lost Rites will be your soundtrack to deep thought, accompanying you down worthwhile rabbit holes. Fieldem, whose tracks begin with up to a minute of silence, play 1-5 chords without the minor or major note, letting you fill in the blank. They’re both vocal-free.

Lost Rites by Silent Vigils (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Fieldem by Silent Vigils (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

