Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re listening to Sam Prekop, an American multi-instrumentalist from Chicago. Prekop began his music career playing guitar and singing in indie bands Shrimp Boat and The Sea and Cake. For the last 20 odd years, he’s been making solo music, turning toward digital instruments like synths, samplers, and drum machines. His latest album, Comma, layers beautiful ambient phrases made from modular synths over EDM drums. 2015’s The Republic is more ambient and experimental, consisting of short tracks that seem to be created for the purpose of examining interesting sounds.

Comma by Sam Prekop (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

The Republic by Sam Prekop (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp

Enjoy your Friday and your weekend.