Today we’re listening to Rob Dobson, an American electronic musician based in Los Angeles. He grew up in a military family that moved around the country, eventually settling in northern Virginia just outside Washington, D.C. His new LP, Galilean Moons, consists of four tracks, exactly 15 minutes in length each, dedicated to the four major moons of Jupiter: Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto. The compositions are slow-moving synthesizer works, expressing the grandeur and sublimity of the cosmos. He’s cited Jonn Serrie, Steve Roach, and Vangelis as influences. “It’s a soundtrack to a sci-fi movie that hasn’t been made,” Dobson wrote.

Galilean Moons - Rob Dobson (60m, no vocals)

