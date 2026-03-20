It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Ricardo Villalobos, a Chilean-German electronic musician and DJ based in Berlin. Thanks to Zack for the recommendation. Villalobos was born in Chile in 1970, and three years later his family fled the Pinochet regime to Germany. He started making music in the late ‘80s, and gravitated toward a style later labeled minimal techno or microhouse. “A rare anachronism, a creature out of time, his music is presented on vinyl, he ‘doesn’t do the internet’ and lives a life of simple values,” reported Crack Magazine in 2015. First we’re playing Swamp (Ricardo Villalobos Version) from last year, his 25-minute remix of Mohammad Reza Mortazavi’s four-minute percussion piece. We’re also playing Salvador, his LP from 2006, whose eight tracks have an average run time of ten minutes and layer intricate percussion.

Swamp (Ricardo Villalobos Version) - Ricardo Villalobos (29m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Salvador - Ricardo Villalobos (79m, vocal samples on track 1, 6, and 8)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice weekend.