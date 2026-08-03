Flow State

Flow State

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Ilsa Jerome's avatar
Ilsa Jerome
2h

Beneath the twisty difficulty is a warm blanket. Or the bassoon might be triggering nostalgia for the craggy, proggy music I have known. It's a good umbrella against today's gray sky.

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