Today we’re listening to Rawayana, a Venezuelan band now based in Miami. Thanks to Darcy for the recommendation. The group was formed in Caracas in 2007 by Alberto “Beto” Montenegro (vocals, guitar), Antonio Casas (guitar), Andrés Story (bass), and Alejandro Abeijón (drums). They released their first album in 2011 and have put out six LPs to date. In 2021 they released an instrumental version of their record Cuando Los Acéfalos Predominan, which we’re listening to today. The tracks showcase the band’s fluency across many genres, including dub, salsa, psychedelic, and funk. It’s their only instrumental album, but you may want to check out their other albums as well as their 2023 Tiny Desk concert, which has over 10M views.

Cuando Los Acéfalos Predominan (Instrumental) - Rawayana (71, basically no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a splendid Thursday.