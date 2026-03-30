Today we’re listening to Pop Ambient 2026, a compilation from the German record label Kompakt. The Pop Ambient series began in 2001 and is now on its 26th edition. Each compilation is curated by Kompakt cofounder Wolfgang Voigt, a brilliant ambient composer in his own right, best known for his works released under the name GAS. In his words, the series “has always stood for a certain classic and elegance, beat-free music that, transparent and slightly blurred, shines softly and glitteringly.” Pop Ambient 2026 came out in December and includes 18 tracks by 19 different artists. Previous versions can be found here.

Pop Ambient 2026 - Various Artists (101m, light vocals on track 14)

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