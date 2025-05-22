Today we’re listening to Piero Piccioni, an Italian film score composer and pianist. Born in Turin in 1921, he grew up listening to American jazz (Art Tatum, Charlie Parker) and trained as a lawyer, entering the entertainment business first to secure film rights. He then leveraged his musical education (he’d studied at il Conservatorio Luigi Cherubini) and began scoring films. We’re first playing his score for the 1970 Italian crime film Colpo Rovente, which demonstrates his broad range from big band numbers to proto-ambient jazz pieces. Don’t miss “Endless Love,” which we discovered via Margeaux’s NTS show. The 1992 release from EMI includes a bunch of alternate versions too. Second we’re playing his score for the 1966 picture Sartana, which is a bit lower key and includes some nice love themes and solo piano pieces.

Colpo Rovente - Piero Piccioni (64m, basically no vocals, some lyricless ones)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Sartana - Piero Piccioni (56m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a great Thursday.