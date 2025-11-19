Today we have a guest recommendation from Lora Smuts

.

This year I found myself listening to more “traditional” instrumental music. I say “traditional” because I’ve always loved electronic music, which is often instrumental too, in a much different way. It was really challenging to pick just one artist. Some contenders included Hermanos Gutierrez, Nala Sinephro, and Okonski. In the end, I chose multi-instrumentalist Phil Cook who has collaborated with The Blind Boys of Alabama, Bon Iver, and Hiss Golden Messenger. I selected him, and these two albums, because of the their range. When listening, you almost forget there’s no vocals, the instruments do an incredible job of playing that role.

His recent album (released earlier this year), Appalachia Borealis, was written in a cabin in North Carolina, where he would record the sounds of morning birds and re-listen to it while improvising on the piano. The result is 11 piano meditations that reflect his life. It is pensive and reflective. You feel the ups and downs of his life. There’s a simplicity to it that, at times, sounds like he’s playing in slow motion, but is just making every note and sound very intentional. If you listen closely enough, you can still hear the birds. Fun fact, this album was produced by Justin Vernon (Bon Iver).

His earlier album, Hungry Mother Blues (released in 2011), shows a different side with Phil on acoustic guitar, banjo, and harmonica. It has a much different vibe. It’s very expressive, almost romantic. You can picture yourself walking down an open road, surrounded by fields, with a slight breeze.

Appalachia Borealis - Phil Cook (31m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Hungry Mother Blues - Phil Cook (19m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Hope you enjoy <3