It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Paperclip Minimiser, an English electronic musician based in Manchester. The project is from John Howes, who as a kid made music on a PlayStation 1 and pirated FL Studio software. He got Ableton at age 15 and didn’t look back. He worked in music – events booking and label PR – through his 20s, and then around age 29 went to a coding bootcamp. He’s been a professional software engineer for around seven years and founded a company called Cong Burn, which makes audio software plugins. “Paperclip Minimiser” is an inversion of the thought experiment of machines using every atom on Earth to create paperclips. The tracks, which are made on hardware and his own Max/MSP software, are a unique spin on dub techno. We’re playing Paperclip Minimiser’s two LPs, self-titled from 2022 and II from March, which were both released on the label peak oil.

II - Paperclip Minimiser (37m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Paperclip Minimiser - Paperclip Minimiser (35m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have an excellent weekend.