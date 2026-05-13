Today we’re listening to Oowets, an electronic music project from Japanese artist Wasaburou Watanabe. He was born in Chiba and later moved to Kagawa, where he’s now based. He previously released ambient music under his given name, and started the Oowets project in late 2020 as a vehicle to explore the intersection of organic and artificial sounds. He mixes the sounds of natural objects (wood, sand, stone), field recordings, and synthesizers. At times it becomes unclear whether a sound is from the environment or from a machine. We’re playing two of his Oowets LPs: the most recent one, Uchuu, from March and Calm Food from 2024. On his active YouTube page you can find such videos as the 90-minute [山の湧き水音] High-quality sound of mountain spring water and 9Hours Sleep Music | 7.83Hz シューマン共振 Schumann Resonance & 333|666|999Hz+Natural Sounds+Tibetan Bowl, which slaps.

Uchuu - Oowets (27m, spoken vocals on track 4)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Calm Food - Oowets (33m, vocal sample on tracks 3 and 10)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.