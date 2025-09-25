Today we’re listening to Okonski, a jazz trio formed in New York. They’re led by the titular Steve Okonski, a jazz pianist from New Jersey by way of Michigan. Steve teamed up with Aaron Frazer (drums) and Michael Montgomery (bass) to form Okonski. They started releasing music in 2023, kind of gentle jazz performances and a humble presence of the bandleader with deft flourishes when called for. We’re first playing their latest album, Entrance Music, which came out in February. It’s languid and warm; don’t miss “Passing Through.” After that we’re playing Magnolia from 2023, which has some David Axelrod-level jams such as “Dark Moon.”

Entrance Music - Okonski (33m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Magnolia - Okonski (29m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Thursday.