Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Elena Kats-Chernin, an Australian pianist and composer. She primarily writes operas and piano concertos. If you watched the 2000 Sydney Olympics, you heard her music during the opening ceremony. Her orchestral compositions play Philip Glass minimalism in one moment, and Tchaikovskian dramatics the next. The album Butterflying collects her solo piano pieces, which show an internet-age eclecticism but with a winding constant of romance. Wild Swans showcases Kats-Chernin’s range and includes perhaps her most well-known composition, the gorgeous “Eliza Aria.”

Butterflying: Piano Music by Elena Kats-Chernin (120m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Wild Swans by Elena Kats-Chernin (60m, 🗣 operatic vocals on some tracks; “Wicked Witch” has some instrumental intensity) Spotify / Apple Music / Google Play / Tidal

Have a really good Thursday today.

🐤 🐤 🐤