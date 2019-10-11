Good morning.

It's Friday so we're listening to something more upbeat. We're playing mixes from Nicole Moudaber, a Lebanese-British DJ, producer, and head of MOOD Records. She is a fixture at thew world’s biggest festivals including Coachella and Glastonbury. Moudaber's live sets are big-room techno, featuring slow-build synths over galloping drums. There are occasional vocals but they mostly stay out of your way.

Nicole Moudaber BBC Essential Mix (120m, 🗣 occasional vocal sounds) SoundCloud / YouTube / BBC

Have a great Friday and a lovely weekend.

🤙 🤙 🤙