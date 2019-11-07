Good morning.

Today we're listening to Octave Minds, the collaboration between pianist Chilly Gonzalez and EDM producer Boys Noize. Thank you to Eric for the recommendation. Their self-titled LP came out in 2014, and it's a strange combination of delicate and danceable. It's almost all vocal-free, except verses from a 21-year-old Chance the Rapper on "Tap Dance." Since the duo has only released one album, we're also including a live performance they did in Berlin in 2015. The performance incorporates live orchestra and chorus, and reinterprets the album beautifully.

Octave Minds by Octave Minds (40m, 🗣 on tracks 4 and 10) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Octave Minds Live in Berlin (50m, 🗣 song and speech) YouTube

Have a good Thursday.

🌝 🌝 🌝