November 7, 2019
Octave Minds
Good morning.
Today we're listening to Octave Minds, the collaboration between pianist Chilly Gonzalez and EDM producer Boys Noize. Thank you to Eric for the recommendation. Their self-titled LP came out in 2014, and it's a strange combination of delicate and danceable. It's almost all vocal-free, except verses from a 21-year-old Chance the Rapper on "Tap Dance." Since the duo has only released one album, we're also including a live performance they did in Berlin in 2015. The performance incorporates live orchestra and chorus, and reinterprets the album beautifully.
Octave Minds by Octave Minds (40m, 🗣 on tracks 4 and 10) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal
Octave Minds Live in Berlin (50m, 🗣 song and speech) YouTube
Have a good Thursday.