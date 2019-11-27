Good morning.

Today we're listening to Nujabes, a Japanese hip-hop producer born Jun Seba. Thanks to Rick for the recommendation. Nujabes' jazz sample-driven beats evoke J Dilla and Ali Shaheed Muhammed. He made some of the best beats of the 21st century before his death in 2011 at age 36. Spiritual State, posthumously released that same year, consists of beautiful, soulful beats and on some tracks features the saxophonist Uyama Hiroto. We also recommend his first two LPs: Metaphorical Music from 2003 and Modal Soul from 2005. They have the same mix of instrumental and rapped-over tracks, and show the work that earned Nujabes' reputation as the producer's producer.

Spiritual State by Nujabes (60m, 🗣 some rapping) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Metaphorical Music by Nujabes (60m, 🗣 some rapping) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Modal Soul by Nujabes (60m, 🗣 some rapping) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

We're off on Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving.

Have a great rest of your week.