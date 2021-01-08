Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing Nonlocal Forecast, a vaporwave project from Chicago-based multi-instrumentalist Angel Marcloid. The prog rock laptop compositions send a strong Weather Channel vibe (as in the actual TV channel). The synths and programmed drums are complexly arranged and strangely soothing. Holographic Universe(s?)!, out last October, and 2019’s Bubble Universe! are amazing creations in this vein.

Holographic Universe(s?)! - Nonlocal Forecast (40m, short speech beginning of track 7)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Bubble Universe! - Nonlocal Forecast (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Enjoy your Friday and your weekend.