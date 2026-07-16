Today we’re listening to Nicolas Godin, a French multi-instrumentalist and composer from Versailles. He’s one half of the duo Air with Jean-Benoît Dunckel. Godin played guitar and keys in rock bands in high school, then briefly studied architecture before forming Air with Dunckel in 1995. The duo put out several incredible records which there’s never a bad time to revisit. Godin began releasing solo music in the 2010s, with a score for the TV series Au service de la France. That 2018 record has the crisp, high fidelity sound of an Air record with callbacks to ‘60s and ‘70s film scores. First, though, we’re playing his score for the 2022 documentary Fire of Love about volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft. Its tracks are mostly synth-led, sometimes without accompaniment, and convey at turns the romance, sublimity, and danger of the film.

Fire of Love - Nicolas Godin (39m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Au Service de la France - Nicolas Godin (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Thursday.