Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing two albums from Nicola Cruz, an Ecuadorian electronic music producer and DJ. Cruz likes to chop folkloric songs and play them over swinging drums. His 2015 debut LP, Prender el Alma, uses samplers and drum machines to repattern traditional Ecuadorian sounds. 2018’s Siku features more original instrumentation and several featured guests.

Prender el Alma by Nicola Cruz (50m, occasional vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Siku by Nicola Cruz (50m, vocals on half of the tracks)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a good Friday and a great weekend.