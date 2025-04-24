Today we’re listening to Natural Calamity, a Japanese band consisting mainly of guitarist Shunji Mori and keyboardist/bassist Kuni Sugimoto. They joined up in the early ‘90s, and concocted a unique sound that In Sheep’s Clothing described as “earthy trip-hop blues” and “slacker psychedelia.” We’re starting with their second LP, Let It Come Down, which came out in 1992. It’s a fully instrumental record, and achieves this brilliant fusion of emergent ‘90s styles (trip-hop, ambient, electronica) and ‘60s genres (psychedelic, funk, soul). Then we’re listening to Sun Dance (1994), a looser, free-form record, where a tight three-minute song is followed by a 12-minute jam sesh.

Let It Come Down - Natural Calamity (50m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Sun Dance - Natural Calamity (39m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a great Thursday.