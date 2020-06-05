Good morning.

It's Friday so we're listening to something more upbeat. We're listening to Moodymann, an American producer and DJ who came up in the Detroit house scene. Thanks to Ryan for the recommendation. Moodymann’s 1997 debut album, Silentintroduction, loops soul, disco, and jazz samples over bumping house drums. 2000’s Forevernevermore incorporates more electronic/acid sounds and experiments with rhythm and structure. Both records helped spread dance music across the country, across the Atlantic, and then across the globe.

Silentintroduction by Moodymann (60m, vocal samples) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Forevernevermore by Moodymann (50m, vocal samples) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Enjoy your Friday.