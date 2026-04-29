Flow State

Flow State

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mica's avatar
Mica
4h

Listening rn, it’s lovely ✨

Reply
Share
Mica's avatar
Mica
4h

So if I get this correctly, he is taking the rhythm and timing of an Indian raga? I listen to indian music a lot, so I find this very interesting 🌙

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marcuse LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture