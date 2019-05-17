Good morning.

It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. We’re playing two albums from Chicago house pioneer Armando. He loops short disco and funk samples, a style later popularized by the likes of Daft Punk, who built upon the dance genres conceived in Chicago, Detroit, and New York. On the first track of his debut, One World One Future, Armando welcomes the listener to Warehouse, the Chicago club from which house music got its name. Armando’s international hit “Land of Confusion” helped spawn acid house, the house subgenre that features high-resonance, wet-sounding synth leads. Shortly after the release of his debut album, Armando died from leukemia at the age of 26. Trax Classix, released posthumously, collects singles and unreleased material that Armando played out at the Chicago clubs where modern dance music was born.

One World One Future by Armando (70m, 🗣 samples on some tracks) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Trax Classix by Armando (70m, 🗣 samples on some tracks) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

