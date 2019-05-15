Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Eluvium, the ambient project from Portland-based composer Matthew Cooper. His 2003 debut album turned ‘90s shoegaze progressions into droning chords by using the software then being imported to rock by bands like Radiohead. The result is contemplative and nostalgic soundscapes that are deeply moving. We’re playing two of Cooper’s early releases: Lambent Material, which put him on the map, and Talk Amongst the Trees, which layered new synths onto the processed guitars. We’ve also included a more recent album called Shuffle Drones, on which each short track is mixed so that it can to play into any other. To play the album correctly, turn on both Repeat and Shuffle: this makes it technically endless.

Lambent Material by Eluvium (40m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Talk Amongst the Trees by Eluvium (60m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Shuffle Drones by Eluvium (20m or ∞) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Tidal

Enjoy today.

