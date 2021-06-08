Good morning. Regular Tuesday mixes are back next week. (If you’re not yet subscribed, subscribe now to get access to those.)

Today we’re listening to Mark Isham, a classical and film composer from New York City. His albums since the ‘80s have experimented with classical form using synthesizers and other electronic instruments. Also in the ‘80s he began composing for film, and to date has scored over 100 movies. We’re playing a few select scores: 2018’s for Black Mirror: Arkangel, 2005’s for Crash, and 2019’s for A Dog’s Journey (remember every dog happens for a reason…).

Black Mirror: Arkangel - Mark Isham (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Crash - Mark Isham (50m, occasional choral vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

A Dog’s Journey - Mark Isham (60m, first track has vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Tuesday.