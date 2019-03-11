Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Jerry Martin, specifically his soundtracks for The Sims and SimCity 3000. These soundtracks blend new age and jazz to create music for idealized people in idealized places. Polygon has a great video on these soundtracks, which remain standouts in the world of game soundtracks. They were composed intentionally to aid focus, with the new age elements softening the harder edges of jazz improvisation. We hope these soundtracks bring back memories for some of you.

The Sims Soundtrack by Jerry Martin (200m) YouTube

SimCity 3000 Soundtrack by Jerry Martin (60m) YouTube

