It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Mammo, a Greek electronic music producer based in Amsterdam. We discovered his music in Shawn Reynaldo’s recent newsletter. Mammo is as prolific at coining monikers as he is with music: he’s produced under the names Fabiano, CoA-A, A∞x, 2301, 2302, 2401, and 2501. “Max Martin is my father, Siouxsie Sioux is my mother,” he wrote in his Resident Advisor bio. We’re first playing his latest LP, Ulmeyda, which came out a few weeks ago and consists of eight dub techno tracks. We’re also playing his 2024 EP, Untitled, released under the alias 2302. It opens with an ambient track and then moves into similar loop-heavy tracks as on Ulmeyda.

Ulmeyda - 2501 (54m, no vocals)

Untitled - 2302 (29m, no vocals)

Have a sweet weekend.