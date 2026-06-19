It’s Friday so we’re listening to something slightly more upbeat. Today we’re listening to luxury elite, an American electronic musician from Kentucky. Stephan Kunze recently did a long interview with Lux, “a legitimate vaporwave icon.” She grew up binging MTV (Beavis and Butthead era) and Nickelodeon (Stick Stickly era), and listening to rock, pop, and hip-hop. She got into vaporwave through the forum BMSRfans, last.fm, and turntable.fm – music by artists like Oneohtrix Point Never, Hairspray, 18 Carat Affair, and 骨架的. She started making her own tracks, slowing, reverbing, and looping smooth jazz and Japanese pop samples. We’re listening to two luxury elite records from the 2010s, which showcase this style: World Class from 2015 and TV Party from 2013.

World Class - luxury elite (49m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

TV Party - luxury elite (43m, vocals on just a few tracks)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a glamorous weekend.