Longform Editions
Today we’re listening to Longform Editions, an Australian record label. Longform Editions was founded by and Mark Gowing in 2018 to foster and publish 20+ minute tracks by interesting, eclectic musicians. Across their 168 releases, they’ve featured artists such as Taylor Deupree, Green-House, Eiko Ishibashi, William Tyler, KMRU, Chuck Johnson, Valentina Magaletti, SUSS, and Susan Alcorn. Longform Editions is now winding down (read more about that in Futurism Restated and Hearing Things), having published its final batch of four records. We’re playing that batch today: Coy-Koi by Natalia Beylis, Last Days of May by Fennesz, Echoes on the Hem by Tujiko Noriko, and Close Quarter by whait, More Eaze, and Wendy Eisenberg. The label’s whole catalogue is available to listen through on their website.
Coy-Koi - Natalia Beylis (23m, no vocals)
The Last Days of May - Fennesz (24m, no vocals)
Echoes on the Hem - Tujiko Noriko (23m, some vocals in the middle and end)
Close Quarters - whait, More Eaze, Wendy Eisenberg (25m, some light vocals)
Have a great Wednesday.