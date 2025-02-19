Today we’re listening to Longform Editions, an Australian record label. Longform Editions was founded by Andrew Khedoori Futurism Restated and Hearing Things), having published its final batch of four records. We’re playing that batch today: Coy-Koi by Natalia Beylis, Last Days of May by Fennesz, Echoes on the Hem by Tujiko Noriko, and Close Quarter by whait, More Eaze, and Wendy Eisenberg. The label’s whole catalogue is available to listen through on their website.

Coy-Koi - Natalia Beylis (23m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

The Last Days of May - Fennesz (24m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Echoes on the Hem - Tujiko Noriko (23m, some vocals in the middle and end)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Close Quarters - whait, More Eaze, Wendy Eisenberg (25m, some light vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.