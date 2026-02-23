Today we’re listening to Líom, a Dutch ambient musician based in the Netherlands. We’re first playing her new LP, Goneform, which came out a couple weeks ago. Its eight tracks consist of ethereal synth pads and approach the Platonic form of contemporary ambient. Track three features friend of Flow State marine eyes, whose recent interview with Líom recounts the latter’s serendipitous origin story:

When I was 9, I found a piece of computer software at the children’s library that I completely fell in love with. I ended up renting it back to back. It let me stack pre-made instrumental files and record my own voice over them – which led to some pretty hilarious experiments – and it opened the door to merge my love for singing, writing, and recording.

“Líom” means “with me” – the project is meant to be a form of soul communion through music. We’re also listening to her 2020 album, Coast, which is similarly anchored by gentle drones.

Goneform - Líom (41m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Coast - Líom (38m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.