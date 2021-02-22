Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Krishna Das, a multi-instrumentalist (not to be confused with the kirtankara of the same name). Thanks to Brian for the recommendation. Das combines Indian instruments and field recordings to create a transcendent ambient soundtrack for meditation or concentration. We’re playing his only LP, Silence, which collects tracks made between 1979 and 1994. The label Four Flies released this gem in 2019, and we can only hope for more music to emerge from the Das archives.

Silence - Krishna Das (70m, vocals on track one)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / SoundCloud / Tidal

We wish you a great start to your week.