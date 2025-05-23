It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Klute, an English electronic music producer from Ipswich. He played drums in punk and hardcore bands growing up, and got into techno and then drum ‘n’ bass in the early ‘90s. Since then, he’s toured globally and released original DnB and electronic music. We’re starting with Singles (1995-199), a compilation of DnB tracks from the ‘90s, generally fast-paced percussion with atmospheric synths and strings. We’re also playing Lie Cheat & Steal from 2003, which is more sample-driven and maximalist.

Singles (1995-1999) - Klute (113m, peripheral vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Lie Cheat & Steal / You Should Be Ashamed - Klute (133m, some vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a wonderful weekend.