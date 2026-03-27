It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Kaytranada, a Haitian-Canadian producer born in Port-au-Prince and raised in Montreal. He started making beats in FL Studio in 2006, channeling influences like Madlib, J Dilla, and A Tribe Called Quest. He found his sound by fusing elements of hip-hop, electronic, and R&B into a style he’s called “boogie music.” His talent for sampling and programming stutter-step percussion caught our attention in the 2010s via the great radio station Soulection. On his recent albums he’s featured vocals from the likes of Childish Gambino, H.E.R., and Tinashe; fortunately for Flow State he’s released instrumental versions of those albums. We’re playing two of those: BUBBA (Instrumental Version) from 2020 and TIMELESS Instrumentals from 2025. Kaytra also recently performed a stellar set for Elevator Music, which is available on YouTube.

BUBBA (Instrumental Version) - Kaytranada (40m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

TIMELESS Instrumentals - Kaytranada (48m, some short vocal samples)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a wonderful weekend.