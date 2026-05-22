It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Karim, a Moroccan electronic musician based in Casablanca. Shout out to Shawn Reynaldo’s First Floor newsletter for putting us on. In 2014, Karim founded Tikita Records, which spotlights artists from around the globe with a focus on hypnotic sounds – minimalist, techno, and ambient. He just released his own debut LP, Lila, which channels Moroccan traditional styles via modular synthesizers. Specifically, he drew from the Gnawa, “a religious-spiritual musical tradition descended from West African peoples brought to Morocco as slaves hundreds of years ago.” Lila’s entrancing repetition draws a connection between Gnawa nighttime healing rituals and contemporary raves. We’re also listening to Sqala, his 2021 collaboration with French producer Amandra, which has two versions of the title track and four remixes of them, including one by Donato Dozzy.

Lila - Karim (61m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Sqala - Karim (43m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a fantastic weekend.