Today we’re listening to Kane Parsons, an American filmmaker and composer from Petaluma, California. He got interested in filmmaking at a young age and studied it at an arts high school, but two health related issues steered him towards visual effects. First was an arthritis diagnosis at age 13, which restricted his motion; the second was covid which yielded at-home screen time he used to become proficient with Blender. He made a series of YouTube videos about the online folklore of backrooms, which eventually became a blockbuster horror movie. He also did the score for the movie with Canadian composer Edo Van Breemen. We’re listening to Backrooms OST which conjures liminal spaces and opens a portal to influences like Boards of Canada, The Caretaker, and vaporwave. Parsons has put out several other LPs since 2022, mostly scores, but also several ambient albums including Highway 101 from 2024.

Backrooms - Kane Parsons & Edo Van Breemen (92m, basically no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Highway 101 - Kane Parsons (53m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great Wednesday.