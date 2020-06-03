Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Kamasi Washington, an American saxophone player from Los Angeles. Washington’s early virtuosity earned him spots in bands with Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter, and then artists like Flying Lotus and Kendrick Lamar. His 2015 debut LP, The Epic, has an accurate title. The album, clocking in at almost three hours, was a set of profound statements on the future of jazz in this new era of genre multiplication and reinvention. Our favorite piece is his rendition of “Clair de Lune.” But first we’re playing Washington’s cool score for the documentary Becoming, which was released a couple weeks ago.

Becoming by Kamasi Washington (30m, no vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

The Epic by Kamasi Washington (170m, a few choral vocals) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a safe and healthy Wednesday.