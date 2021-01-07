Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Kahil El’Zabar, a percussionist and jazz composer from Chicago. His 2020 LP, Kahil El’Zabar’s America The Beautiful, debuts some inventive pieces and re-arranges American anthems and hits (like “Express Yourself”) using complex harmonies, expressing the unique pain and promise of our country. It’s an especially poignant listen today. We’re also playing his 2001 release, Spirits Entering, which he recorded with American violinist Billy Bang.

Kahil El’Zabar’s America The Beautiful - Kahil El’Zabar (40m, no vocals except for the last track)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Spirits Entering - Kahil El’Zabar & Billy Bang (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really good Thursday.