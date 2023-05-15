Today we have a guest recommendation from Mac DeMarco, a Canadian singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, whose new album One Wayne G is out now.

Hello Mac DeMarco here,

I'd like to recommend Junya Nakano, specifically his albums Unreleased Tracks volume 1 & 2. Also any of his contributions to the Final Fantasy X video game OST released around the same time.

Something about his sense for melody and harmony really grabs me, and it has since I first was introduced to his music through the Final Fantasy games when I was a kid.

I'm also obsessed with the fidelity of these recordings, and the sounds he uses. I'm sure there's gotta be a big old workstation keyboard out there somewhere that has a bunch of them on it, someday I'll figure it out.

I hope you enjoy.

Unreleased Tracks 1999 Vol. 1 - Junya Nakano (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Unreleased Tracks 1999 Vol. 2 - Junya Nakano (20m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Final Fantasy X OST - Junya Nakano et al. (240m, vocals on a few tracks, mostly the hymns)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music