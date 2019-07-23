Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Helios, the ambient/electronic project from musician Keith Kenniff. Kenniff started Helios while studying music at Berklee College of Music. He told his label Ghostly, “Helios was just a way for me to experiment with making music without having to get in a band.” He records his slow, meditative tracks at night, using a mini-cassette recorder. His intricate use of synths and samples is comparable to Tim Hecker or Eluvium, though Kenniff sometimes layers a drum track over them. We’re playing three albums from the dozens he’s put out: Yume (Japanese for dream), Remembrance, and Veriditas.

Yume by Helios (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Veriditas by Helios (50m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

Remembrance by Helios (30m) Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Google Play / Tidal

We’ll be back next Tuesday with a subscriber mix. Enjoy today.

🌞 🌞 🌞