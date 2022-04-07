We have a guest recommendation from Armando Bellmas, who writes the reliably interesting music newsletter Ecléctico.

Today we’re listening to Jimmy McGriff, a soul-jazz organist from Philadelphia. McGriff had an extensive career in, out, and around jazz and rhythm and blues circles. It was during a prolific run of albums in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s that McGriff took soul-jazz to higher and wider places. The standout albums we’re listening to today — Electric Funk (1970), Soul Sugar (1970), and Groove Grease (1971) — are a blend of deep grooves, popular melodies, and accessible funk. The recordings themselves are disparate in theme, record label, and personnel, but the signature smoke from the organ is indisputable.

Electric Funk - Jimmy McGriff (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal



Soul Sugar - Jimmy McGriff (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal



Groove Grease - Jimmy McGriff (30m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Tidal

Have a really nice Thursday.