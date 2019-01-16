Good morning.

Many have told us that it’s difficult to work to music that has semantic vocals. We share this preference, most of the time. Therefore to help y’all better use the recommendations we send, next to any piece that has a non-trivial amount of vocals we’ll display 🗣️.

Today we’re listening to Recondite. This German producer incorporates field recordings — sounds collected in nature — into his “melodic techno” compositions. We learned about Recondite at our neighborhood bar. We told the bartender the idea behind Flow State. He instantly said, "Have you checked out Recondite?" So here we are.

Recondite for BBC (2h)

If you have thoughts on the music or if you've found good working music yourself, reply back.

And we have a couple new features coming for subscribers next week. Stay tuned.

Have a great day at work today.

🧱 🧱 🧱