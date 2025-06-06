It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to JakoJako, an electronic musician from Turkey and based in Berlin. We previously featured her music back in 2022. That year she released two excellent LPs, showcasing her expertise in modular synths as well as her fluency in dancefloor rhythms, having become a resident DJ at Berghain. In April she released Tết 41, another adventure in modular synths, featuring staccato arpeggios as the de facto rhythm section. Don’t miss “Gió.” We’re also revisiting her 2022 debut LP, Metamorphose, which is an hour of pure, pensive synth loops.

Tết 41 - JakoJako (40m, first and last tracks have field recordings with background vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Metamorphose - JakoJako (60m, no vocals)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

