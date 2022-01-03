Good morning.

Today we’re listening to Iasos, a Greek ambient music producer based in California. While studying anthropology at Cornell, a twenty-year-old Iasos began hearing mysterious music in his head, which he called “paradise music.” He moved to California upon graduating and started transcribing and recording these auditory imaginings. His first record, Inter-Dimensional Music, came out in 1975 and helped usher in what later became known as New Age music. This record is ethereal and blissful, and its suggestion of a higher plane explains its use in planetariums across the U.S. We’re also re-upping his 1978 record, Angelic Music, which we featured before.

Inter-Dimensional Music - Iasos (60m, occasional non-lyrical vocals)

Angelic Music - Iasos (60m, no vocals)

Have a really nice start to your week and year.