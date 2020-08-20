Good morning. Happy birthday to Aidan and Walter.

Today we’re listening to Hush Moss, a psychedelic/funk/soul band based in Berlin. The founder, Eden, and most of his bandmates grew up in Israel. Like Khruangbin and Badbadnotgood, Hush Moss’s music combines ‘70s-inspired compositions with a modern indie sensibility. They’ve released a couple of albums in 2020: the languorous instrumental album Slidin’ Around Mittag and Salim Ve Silsulim, which is reminiscent of Toro y Moi. We’re also including their amazing, upbeat 2016 debut album, It Takes a Lot. Their streaming presence is a bit spotty, but we hope you enjoy.

Slidin’ Around Mittag by Hush Moss (20m, no vocals)

Spotify / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Salim Ve Silsulim by Hush Moss (40m, vocals throughout)

Spotify / Apple Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

It Takes a Lot by Hush Moss (30m, vocals throughout)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Bandcamp

Have a great Thursday.