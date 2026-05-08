It’s Friday so we’re listening to something more upbeat. Today we’re listening to Huerta, an American electronic musician based in Berlin. He was born in Orange County and grew up “in the depths of suburbia,” taking up guitar and drums playing in bands in high school. He started producing electronic music late in college as he picked up DJ gigs. Huerta’s music is heady, dubby, with rich textures that reward close listening. We’re playing his two LPs. Junipero, from 2020, is a collection of mellow house tracks and ambient interludes. TV Slang, from 2023, is a similar mix of dance and ambient, with parsimonious percussion and well-crafted synth lines.

Junipero - Huerta (55m, quiet spoken vocals on tracks 1 and 7)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

TV Slang - Huerta (47m, quiet spoken vocals on tracks 2, 4, and 6)

Spotify / Apple Music / YouTube Music / Amazon Music / Bandcamp / Tidal

Have a great weekend.